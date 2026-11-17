MANAMA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Tuesday before they could reach their targets.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command stated that the interceptions were carried out with strong resolve and a high level of combat readiness, noting that Iran continues its hostile actions through its heinous attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.