DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organised the ICT Development Forum 2026, bringing together telecommunications service providers, technology companies, and relevant stakeholders to discuss the transformations taking place across the sector amid the growing adoption of Agentic AI and its implications for the future of networks and digital services.

Held under the theme “The Future of Telecommunications in the Agentic AI Era,” the forum explored the transition from networks primarily focused on providing connectivity, capacity, and speed to more intelligent networks capable of analysing data, adapting to changing conditions, and taking autonomous action.

Discussions also highlighted the opportunities these technologies offer to optimise resource management, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experience.

The annual forum forms part of TDRA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen dialogue and coordination with the telecommunications sector and technology partners, while anticipating future regulatory and technical requirements.

Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director-General for the Telecommunications Sector at TDRA, said that the telecommunications sector is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond increasing connection speeds and expanding coverage, towards more intelligent networks capable of adapting and responding to changing demands.

"Agentic AI offers opportunities to manage networks more efficiently, proactively detect and resolve faults, and deliver faster services that better meet customer needs. However, the true value of these technologies lies not merely in their sophistication, but in the tangible improvements they bring to service quality and operational efficiency," he said.

Expanding the adoption of autonomous systems requires an integrated ecosystem that balances innovation with trust, while addressing cybersecurity, data protection, digital identity, accountability, and appropriate human oversight, he added. TDRA’s role is to foster a regulatory environment that supports technological advancement and investment, while safeguarding network resilience, service quality and security, customer trust, and effective competition.

The forum addressed two main pathways for technological transformation in the telecommunications sector. The first focuses on integrating AI into networks to improve planning, capacity management, fault detection, energy efficiency, and the automation of operational processes.

The second focuses on developing infrastructure capable of supporting AI applications, including cloud computing, edge computing, data-intensive applications, connected devices, and autonomous services.

Eng. Saif Bin Ghalaita, Director of the Technology Development Affairs Department at TDRA, said the forum provides an opportunity to explore the latest technological applications in the telecommunications sector and discuss how Agentic AI can be leveraged to advance networks and services.

"Through the forum’s sessions and accompanying exhibition, we focus on showcasing practical solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen networks’ ability to meet future requirements. We also aim to exchange expertise with telecommunications operators and technology partners, supporting the adoption of emerging technologies and the continued development of the UAE’s telecommunications ecosystem," he added.

The opening session featured representatives from TDRA, Etisalat, and du, followed by specialised sessions with the participation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Representatives from several technology companies and organisations also participated, including Amazon, Qualcomm, Huawei, Ookla, Zetrix and TNS.

The sessions explored AI applications in network operations, the transition from performance monitoring to autonomous service management, and approaches to translating technological trials into operational value.

Discussions also covered future telecommunications infrastructure requirements, energy efficiency in supporting AI applications, connectivity technologies enabling 6G, the integration of telecommunications networks with intelligent technologies, and the current capabilities and future potential of AI in the telecommunications sector.

The forum also featured an accompanying exhibition showcasing practical applications of Agentic AI in telecommunications, providing participants with insights into how these technologies can be used to improve operations and services.

As part of sector-wide coordination efforts, a closed-door session brought together TDRA and licensed telecommunications operators to follow up on the outcomes of the previous Telecommunications Sector Development Forum, discuss matters of mutual interest from technical and regulatory perspectives, and identify priorities for cooperation and recommendations for the next phase.