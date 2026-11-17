AJMAN, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, on Tuesday inaugurated Innovation Platform 2026 with the participation of 16 local and federal government entities and educational institutions.

Organised and sponsored by the Ajman Excellence Programme as part of UAE Innovation Month, the Platform aims to showcase innovative projects and experiences, foster a culture of innovation, encourage the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and highlight solutions and practices that contribute to advancing government work and improving the quality of services.

During his visit, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar reviewed projects and initiatives presented by participating entities, including solutions designed to enhance institutional performance, improve government service efficiency and promote innovation across various sectors.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar affirmed that UAE Innovation Month represents an important national occasion to renew the commitment to innovation and creativity and translate innovative ideas into practical initiatives and projects that contribute to advancing the government work ecosystem.

He noted that the contributions and ideas showcased at the Platform reflect the commitment of Ajman’s government entities to fostering a culture of innovation, drawing on successful experiences, and creating an environment that promotes knowledge exchange and the development of solutions that respond to the aspirations and needs of the community.

He added that the Innovation Platform provides an interactive space for government entities and academic and educational institutions to connect, exchange expertise and showcase their efforts to develop services and anticipate future needs.

He also stressed the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage employees and community members to contribute innovative ideas, strengthening Ajman's position in institutional excellence and government innovation.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi honoured the winners of the “Ibtakir” (Innovate) Competition in the environmental innovation category: Hafsa Mohammed Abdulsalam, Safa Nabi Hussain and Maryam Fatima, from the Indian International School. The students were recognised for their project, “Nebula: A Smart Solution Against Water Evaporation”.

The project seeks to reduce water evaporation and retain soil moisture through the use of a natural, biodegradable material that creates an invisible protective layer on the soil surface. The material is applied using a solar-powered device equipped with sensors to measure soil moisture levels and water evaporation, helping conserve water and promote environmental sustainability.

The participating entities include Ajman Police General Headquarters; the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Ajman Port and Customs Department; Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department; the Department of Tourism, Culture & Media – Ajman; Ajman Government Human Resources Department; Ajman Department of Finance; Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED); Ajman Free Zones Authority; Ajman Transport; Ajman Chamber; the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Ajman University; Gulf Medical University; and City University Ajman.

Running from 17th to 18th November, the platform features morning and evening activities, including presentations by government entities, announcements of competition winners, innovation workshops for children and interactive competitions for the public.