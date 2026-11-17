ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- WaterBin, an Abu Dhabi-designed technology that removes floating waste from marinas, will be officially launched at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, taking place from 19th to 22nd November at ADNEC Centre.

Five units will operate in the show marina at Marina Hall, demonstrating the technology's ability to collect floating waste and support waterfront clean-up efforts.

Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs, WaterBin weighs and logs everything it collects and sends it for recycling, providing measurable data to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

WaterBin is installed alongside pontoons where wind and currents naturally push floating litter. A pump draws surface water through a basket that traps plastic, leaves and other debris before the water returns to the marina.

Engineered for Gulf heat, salinity and dust, the unit is designed to operate around the clock. Its 700 mm collector draws in a wide band of surface water, and one person can empty the basket by hand without tools.

One WaterBin unit moves 120,000 litres of water per hour, or nearly 3 million litres over a full day of operation. That is 4.8 times the 25,000 litres per hour of the most widely used marina litter bin. It is also more efficient, moving 120 litres per hour for every watt of power, 2.4 times the benchmark’s 50.

Ahmed Almarzooqi, co-founder of WaterBin, said, “We’re proud to launch WaterBin in Abu Dhabi and show how a solution designed here can address a problem shared by marinas worldwide. Marina operators host the units, sponsors help fund their deployment, and the collection data gives government partners a way to track results.”

He added, "We’re starting our rollout in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with plans to expand to the rest of the UAE before entering international markets.”

Mohammed Alnoaimi, co-founder of WaterBin, said, “Wind and currents already do part of the work by carrying floating debris to predictable spots. We designed WaterBin to intercept it there before it builds up. Marina crews can empty the unit as part of their usual routine and keep a record of what they remove, so operators can see where to focus their clean-up efforts.”

WaterBin, a Sustainability Partner of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, will demonstrate its technology to government officials, municipal and environmental authorities, and marina operators, highlighting its potential to support public waterfront clean-up programmes.

The company will also deploy five units at Dubai Harbour during the Dubai International Boat Show from 25th to 29th November, where it is also a Sustainability Partner.

Waste collected at both events will be weighed, recorded and recycled, with results shared with the organisers.

WaterBin will also be showcased at Yas Marina during Abu Dhabi's race weekend in December.