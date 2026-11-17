ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Medical City (BMC) has launched a specialised Weight Management Clinic to provide comprehensive, medically supervised care for individuals living with excess weight and associated metabolic conditions.

The clinic was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan in the presence of Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC); Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings.

The clinic follows a structured approach that begins with a comprehensive medical evaluation, including metabolic and hormonal assessments, cardiometabolic testing, and an evaluation of individual health risks. Based on the findings, patients receive personalised care plans combining medical treatment, nutrition counseling, physical activity guidance, and behavioral support.

For patients who require additional medical intervention, the clinic offers access to clinically indicated weight management medications, including newer therapies designed to support appetite regulation and metabolic health. The clinic may also consider endoscopic and surgical treatment options for suitable patients after specialist assessment.

The clinic addresses a range of weight-related conditions, including metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, polycystic ovary syndrome, and obstructive sleep apnea. Regular follow-up consultations, treatment adjustments, and progress monitoring are integrated into the care pathway to help patients maintain their progress over time.

Dr. Vayalil said, “The UAE’s commitment to healthier lifestyles, supported by Abu Dhabi’s preventive healthcare and personalised weight management initiatives, is creating new opportunities to address obesity and improve community well-being.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi said, “We look beyond the number on the scale to the lasting difference weight management can make to people’s health and quality of life. The opening of this clinic at Burjeel Medical City will help expand access to integrated, personalised weight management care, including through the Personalised Weight Management Programme.”

Al Awani said, “We believe that physical activity is one of the pillars of a healthy way of life and plays an important role in preventing chronic diseases, including obesity. We are committed to strengthening integration between the sports and healthcare sectors to encourage regular physical activity across all segments of society, raise awareness and promote healthier lifestyles, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a healthier, more active community.”

Dr. Mohammad Fityan, Group Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Holdings and Consultant Internal Medicine at BMC, said, “Obesity is not simply a matter of excess weight or lifestyle choices. It is a complex, chronic disease shaped by hormonal, metabolic, behavioural and environmental factors. Treatment requires a medical approach tailored to each patient, with ongoing support and follow-up to achieve lasting results.”