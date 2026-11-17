RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has concluded its participation in Going Global Live 2026 at ExCeL London, engaging with British entrepreneurs, investors and businesses exploring international expansion.

During the two-day exhibition, RAKEZ highlighted Ras Al Khaimah's business environment and the advantages it offers UK companies looking to establish or expand operations in the UAE and the wider region.

RAKEZ experts engaged with businesses across different sectors, outlining opportunities for establishing regional operations, accessing new markets and scaling their activities from Ras Al Khaimah.

Visitors were introduced to RAKEZ’s range of business and industrial facilities, flexible licensing options and support services, tailored to different operational and investment requirements.

RAKEZ is home to around 4,000 British businesses operating across sectors including manufacturing, technology, sustainable industries and international trade.

It has maintained close ties with the UK market through regular roadshows, business meetings and strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD) supports efforts to connect British enterprises with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah, complemented by direct engagements with UK trade organisations, industry representatives and prospective investors.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “For British businesses looking beyond their domestic market, the UAE offers a strong base to access some of the world's fastest-growing economies. What matters increasingly to investors is the ability to establish operations efficiently, manage costs and grow with confidence. Ras Al Khaimah delivers on these priorities, and we see considerable potential to welcome more UK companies across industries where the emirate continues to build its capabilities.”

RAKEZ continues to position Ras Al Khaimah as a competitive destination for UK enterprises seeking long-term growth in the UAE and beyond.