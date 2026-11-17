DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati rally driver Nora Al Jassasi is gearing up to compete in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026, becoming the first Emirati woman to enter the rally and the sole female driver on the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) registered entry list for this year’s edition.

Al Jassasi said competing in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge would fulfil an ambition she had pursued for three years, adding that racing in the Rub' al Khali (Empty Quarter) desert on home soil held special significance for her.

She said she had spent more than a year preparing for the desert's challenging dunes and terrain, which require physical and mental endurance, navigation skills and the ability to handle technical and mechanical difficulties.

She said her participation in the 2026 Middle East Rally Championship had fallen short of her ambitions because of strong competition and technical problems with her vehicle, despite efforts to secure mechanical support.

The experience prompted her to rebuild her team and recruit experienced rally personnel to improve her preparations for future competitions.

Al Jassasi finished third in the T4 category at the Dubai International Baja and fourth at the Qatar International Baja, despite technical setbacks. She said the experience helped improve her team management skills and ability to handle pressure during races.