ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Youth Muay Thai Team won 17 medals, including seven gold, five silver and five bronze, at the 2026 IFMA Youth World Championships, held in Olympia, Greece, from 6th to 16th November.

The team achieved this exceptional haul with 13 male and female athletes competing in both the ring and Muaythai Technical (mat) events.

UAE athletes won six medals in the ring (three gold and three bronze), while the largest share came on the mat, with 11 Muaythai Technical medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Vice President of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), and President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, said, “We extend our sincere congratulations to our wise leadership on the global achievement of our national youth team in Greece, which reflects its continuous support and care for sport and athletes.

"We dedicate this great achievement to our wise leadership. It is the fruit of its generous support and clear vision for the progress of Muay Thai on the world stage.”

Al Neyadi said the team's performance reflected the Federation's training programmes, preparations and development strategies aimed at improving athletes' international competitiveness.

“Winning 17 medals, including 7 gold, with our athletes on the podium in both ring and mat events and across different age groups, confirms the strength of the talent base in Muay Thai. It reflects the great efforts of our technical and administrative staff and our athletes to represent the UAE at its very best on the world stage," he added.

In the ring competitions, gold medals went to Abed Al Aziz Barghouth in the under-14, 71 kg category, Mohamed Chaari in the under-18, 67 kg category and Rakan Abu Yousef in the under-16, 63.5 kg category.

Aziz Al Hammadi won bronze in the under-16, 60 kg category, Hala Al Badawi in the under-16 women's 54 kg category and Ammar Yasser in the under-14, 56 kg category.

In the Muaythai Technical events, Adam Abou Daher won gold in the under-16, 42 kg category, Mohammed Bilal in the under-16, 57 kg category, Mohammed Abou Daher in the under-18, 57 kg category and Mohamed Chaari in the under-18, 67 kg category, securing his second gold medal of the championships.

Silver medals went to Hala Al Badawi in the 54 kg category, Yahia Al Asouli in the 48 kg category, Joud Hussein in the 45 kg category, Rakan Abu Yousef in the 63.5 kg category and Aziz Al Hammadi in the 60 kg category.

Younes Al Khoury won bronze in the under-14, 38 kg category, while Ammar Yasser secured bronze in the under-14, 56 kg category.

Abed Al Aziz Barghouth was also named Best Athlete in the U-14 category, a further addition to the team’s results at the championships.

UAE officiating also made a strong mark at the championships, with five Emirati international referees taking charge of bouts: Mohammed Salem Al Mehdhar, Rashid Hassan Al Ali, Ahmed Mohammed Al Khashoui, Mishari Saleh Al Mansoori and Ibrahim Ahmed Al Marzouqi.

The national team delegation, led by Yaser Salem Al Saedi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, arrived in Abu Dhabi through Zayed International Airport. The team was welcomed by Ali Khouri, Board Member of the Federation, and the athletes’ families, who congratulated the champions and the technical and administrative staff on their global achievement.