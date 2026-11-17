DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) hosted "MoF Innovates 2026" in Dubai as part of UAE Innovation Month (UAE Innovates 2026), showcasing innovative financial and digital solutions aimed at improving government efficiency and strengthening the UAE's financial ecosystem.

Held under the theme "Solution Makers", the event highlighted the Ministry's projects and initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, adopting advanced technologies and enhancing future readiness across government financial operations.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said, "Building a proactive and sustainable financial ecosystem at the Ministry of Finance requires establishing an environment where innovation can thrive, harnessing the advanced technologies and anticipating future shifts to deliver high-impact digital solutions that improve government efficiency."

He added that MoF Innovates sought to empower innovators and turn promising ideas into projects that improve the efficiency and sustainability of government financial operations, support economic competitiveness and strengthen the UAE's readiness for the future.

Al Hussaini emphasised the importance of investing in Emirati talent and young people to develop innovative financial solutions, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to institutional recognition and incentives in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

The event showcased several projects, including the Smart Payroll Officer, a system designed to fully automate the processing and review of federal government employees’ salaries without human intervention.

Other projects included the AI Data Profiler, an AI-powered tool that analyses data and identifies quality issues to support reliable decision-making, and FinXpert, a digital advisory platform offering instant guidance on financial legislation and accounting standards.

The event saw the official launch of a new portfolio of future-focused digital projects and solutions being developed by the Ministry of Finance to prepare the government financial ecosystem for the demands of the future.

A dedicated ‘Ideas Platform’ also showcased promising initiatives and provided a space to discuss innovative solutions. Participants recorded ideas for improvement and exchanged views on ways to advance upcoming projects.

The event concluded with the recognition of winners, innovators and individuals for their achievements.