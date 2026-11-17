DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- du Pay, the digital financial services platform by du, has surpassed one million registered customers and processed more than AED10 billion in transactions, achieving both milestones within two and a half years of launch.

The announcement marks a significant point in du Pay’s growth, as the platform continues to expand from its international money transfer and digital wallet origins into a broader financial ecosystem built to serve communities across the UAE.

Leading employers such as Talabat and Maids.cc have integrated du Pay into the financial lives of thousands of workers across the UAE, many of whom previously relied on cash or informal channels to manage their earnings and send money home.

Customers can open a du Pay wallet account, complete with an IBAN, in 30 seconds during registration. du Pay currently completes 92 percent of international money transfers within one hour, and 99 percent within 24 hours.

Roberto Mancone, Chief Executive Officer at du Pay, said, “These milestones are a meaningful validation of our strategy to build more than an international money transfer service, and to create a financial platform that genuinely serves the communities that call the UAE home. As we work toward our next AED10 billion in transaction value within one year, we remain committed to expanding access to reliable, affordable financial products for residents across the UAE.”