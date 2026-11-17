DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Tuesday announced that it has become the first financial centre in the world to be awarded ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the international standard for artificial intelligence management systems (AIMS), across all three recognised scopes of AI User, AI Producer and AI Provider.

The achievement makes DIFC the first jurisdiction of its kind globally to demonstrate, through independent third-party certification, that its governance of AI meets the highest international benchmark across the full spectrum of how AI is adopted, built and made available to others.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first certifiable management system standard for AI, setting out requirements for organisations to responsibly establish, implement, maintain and continually improve the way they govern AI throughout its lifecycle.

The certification covers the DIFC ecosystem, which comprises more than 10,000 registered companies, strengthening confidence among financial institutions and international businesses in the centre's business environment and providing independent assurance of compliance with AI governance standards.

Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, said, “Becoming the first financial centre in the world to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 as an AI User, AI Producer and AI Provider is not just a milestone in itself, it is a statement of intent. This achievement strengthens our position as a global hub for responsible AI governance and gives the businesses and talent that choose DIFC real confidence that they are operating within one of the most rigorously governed AI environments anywhere in the world.”

She added, "We are committed to driving the future of finance through responsible innovation, while supporting Dubai's ambition to be a global leader in AI and innovation.”

The Centre will continue to work with regulators, industry bodies and its community of over 10,000 companies to raise the bar for how AI is governed across the financial sector, both regionally and globally.