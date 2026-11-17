DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment has launched the 'Matla Programme', which offers training workshops and specialised initiatives to enhance the professional readiness and entrepreneurial capabilities and strengthen financial literacy among young people aged 13 to 24 from social welfare beneficiaries.

The programme aims to equip participants with future-ready skills and practical experience to enhance their ability to enter the labour market and pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

“Matla Programme” serves as the foundational stage ahead of two tracks, Professional Empowerment and Empowerment for Emirati Families Entrepreneurs, under the Ministry’s “Madar”: Economic Empowerment Ecosystem. It reflects the Ministry’s efforts to equip the new generation of young people with the skills needed to establish and manage businesses, while promoting a culture of productivity and self-employment. Through these efforts, the programme seeks to help young people build a sustainable economic future and enable Emirati families to move from reliance on social welfare to active participation in the development process.

Ahlam Al Ahmad, Director of the Social and Economic Empowerment Department, said, “Matla Programme” comprises three main tracks. The first, "Entrepreneurial Readiness", is designed for young people aged 13 to 18. It aims to foster an entrepreneurial mindset through training workshops that develop participants’ skills in establishing and managing businesses and promote a culture of productivity and self-employment. This track prepares participants to join the Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families and take part in the exhibition that the Ministry will organise at the "971 From the Community" pavilion at Global Village.

The second track, "Professional Readiness", is designed for young people aged 15 to 18. It aims to strengthen their professional readiness, develop their future-ready skills, and provide practical experience that enhances their ability to enter the labor market through hands-on training workshops covering career guidance and counseling, work ethics, and innovation.

The third track, “Financial Literacy", is designed for young people aged 18 to 24. It focuses on developing their ability to manage financial resources and make informed financial decisions, thereby strengthening their future economic independence. This track includes financial decision-making simulations and a "Financial Literacy Hackathon".

Al Ahmad explained that “Matla Programme”, through its various tracks, helps identify the interests of young people from social welfare beneficiaries, unlock their potential, and guide them toward the tracks best suited to their interests and abilities. It also gives them the opportunity to turn their ideas into prototypes and gain hands-on sales experience in a safe, practical environment that helps them develop future-ready skills and instill professional values and behaviors.

The programme also aims to raise participants’ financial awareness and strengthen their ability to make informed decisions, while engaging parents as supportive partners in their children’s journey of discovering their potential and developing their skills.

Parents wishing to enroll more than one child in the programme are required to complete a separate registration form for each child through the ministry’s website www.moce.gov.ae. The programme team will contact registered parents to provide further details about participation, including schedules and next steps.

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