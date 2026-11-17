DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the UAE Innovates 2026 Award from Dubai Government entities. The ceremony was held as part of UAE Innovation Month, which runs nationwide throughout November.

H.H. said the UAE leadership has established an advanced model of government driven by innovation and focused on delivering a positive impact on society. By harnessing innovation to transform challenges into opportunities, the UAE has developed solutions, initiatives and projects that have strengthened its global leadership and competitiveness.

Sheikh Hamdan said the winning projects and initiatives reflect the Government of Dubai’s efforts to implement the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to advance government innovation and embed it as a core working practice and sustainable institutional culture, with a focus on developing solutions that respond to the needs of society and deliver tangible benefits.

H.H. congratulated the winning entities, commending their projects and initiatives for strengthening Dubai’s leadership and delivering positive outcomes across various sectors. Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of government entities continuing to pursue innovation and sustainable development while expanding the impact of their efforts on society.

H.H. honoured Dubai Police with the Most Innovative Government Entity Award for achieving the highest score among nominated entities, excelling in leadership, organisational culture, impact and sustainability. Dubai Police is the first entity in the world to attain Level 4 accreditation in innovation leadership (Innovation Leadership Master) from the Global Innovation Management Institute, a distinction achieved by only 1% of 1,340 organisations and universities across 60 countries.

H.H. also honoured Digital Dubai with the Best Government Innovation Award for its ‘Dubai Population Now’ real-time census project, developed by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment. The project replaces traditional field-based censuses with a digital system that integrates administrative data from more than 30 partners and providers, using advanced analytics and machine learning to generate real-time population statistics.

The project has generated savings of more than AED 125 million, placing Dubai among those adopting register-based censuses, an approach used by only 12% of countries worldwide. Introduced at the end of the first quarter of 2025, the system’s results were approved by Sheikh Hamdan on 1 July 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan honoured Dubai Customs with the National Resilience Award for its ‘Green Corridor’ initiative, which enhances supply chain resilience and ensures trade continuity.

Over four months, the initiative facilitated the movement of goods worth AED 33.9 billion from 188 countries, providing alternative land, sea and air routes to overcome supply chain disruptions and maintain the flow of essential goods, food supplies and medicines.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said government innovation is a firmly established approach introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Government of Dubai continues to translate this approach into institutional practices that enhance government performance, anticipate community needs and deliver tangible results.

Al Basti said Dubai government entities have a strong track record of developing innovations and initiatives that enhance services, streamline procedures and deliver solutions that meet community aspirations. He noted that recognising the winning entities reflects the award’s focus on evaluating innovation based on its outcomes and actual impact, highlighting successful government practices, encouraging knowledge exchange and promoting the wider adoption of best practices across sectors.

He added that this approach reinforces a culture of innovation focused on impact and results and strengthens the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness in developing future models of government.

The UAE Innovates 2026 Award is a national initiative that promotes innovation as a sustainable government practice and recognises projects that deliver practical solutions and tangible benefits to society.

The 2026 edition introduced dedicated categories for each emirate and a revised evaluation methodology that proactively identifies government innovations implemented over the past two years, verifies their results and measures their impact.

The revised framework reflects the UAE’s efforts to embed innovation beyond individual initiatives, encourage knowledge exchange and the adoption of successful government practices, and develop practical, scalable solutions that strengthen the country’s competitiveness and leadership in shaping the future of government.