ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) has announced a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), as part of its broader engagement with international business leaders, policymakers and financial institutions on economic and financial priorities shaping the global economy.

The partnership is designed to provide ADCB with a platform to contribute to international dialogue and knowledge exchange on topics that are closely aligned with the Bank’s strategic priorities and ongoing initiatives. The Bank will bring its perspectives to the Forum's discussions on key themes for the financial services industry, drawing on its proven track record of strong financial performance, operational resilience, responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and support for sustainable economic growth.

The collaboration reflects ADCB’s growing international reach and its strategy to support the expanding global ambitions of UAE businesses.

Commenting on the announcement, Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said, “The global financial landscape is being transformed by evolving trade and investment patterns as well as rapid technological change, creating opportunities across industries, markets and societies. Working alongside policymakers and businesses, banks have a vital role to play in building the confidence that underpins long-term economic growth. As a leading UAE financial institution, ADCB looks forward to contributing to the World Economic Forum's conversations on the future of the global economy.”

Alexandre Raffoul, Head of Business and Member of the Executive Committee at WEF, said, “We are pleased to welcome Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to the World Economic Forum's global community of partners. The Group's focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence will enrich our efforts to shape a more resilient and inclusive global economy. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and to ADCB's contributions to global conversations in the years ahead.”