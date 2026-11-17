ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)’s VentureOne and Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Gracia Group to support field testing of agricultural technologies at Al Bahia farms. Their goal is to advance solutions that could help UAE farmers improve productivity and resource efficiency.

Trials will include TII-developed bio-based hydrogels, which have shown promising results in greenhouse testing, reducing water and fertilizer inputs while increasing yields across multiple crops grown in a variety of local soil types. Testing at Al Bahia Gracia farm will assess their performance under real-world farming conditions, with results from these and other partners’ trials informing potential commercialisation in the UAE.

The project reflects a shared ambition to advance agritech solutions for farming in arid regions, supporting the UAE’s food security and water conservation goals.

Reda Nidhakou, Chief Executive Officer, VentureOne, said, "Food and water security are among the biggest challenges facing arid countries. Our solution tackles both issues, and testing it with Gracia is a key step for us. We will test the effectiveness and economics of our hydrogel in real growing conditions. Partnerships like these are a key part of how we co-create market-ready solutions that have real-world impact.”

Professor Phil Hart, Chief Researcher, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Research Center, Technology Innovation Institute, said, "Every drop of water that stays in the soil is water that grows food. That is what makes this work so important for the UAE, and so exciting for our team. We have seen what the hydrogel can do under controlled conditions. Gracia's farms will show us what it can do in the field. If results hold, this could change what is possible for desert farming.”

H.E. Hamed Al-Hamed, Founder and Chairman, Gracia Group, said, "We firmly believe that decisions grounded in scientific research, thorough studies, and reliable data are more effective and capable of creating a greater positive impact. Recognising the capabilities of TII and VentureOne and the dedicated efforts in advancing the agricultural sector, we are pleased to establish a strong and integrated partnership aimed at generating valuable data, identifying new opportunities, and supporting the agricultural sector in reaching new heights locally and globally.”

The trials will run through the 2026/27 planting season at Gracia's farms in Al Bahia, testing multiple formulations on cucumber and spinach in greenhouse and outdoor environments. Results will be compared against untreated crops to identify the application conditions that give UAE farmers the best return on investment.

Made from regional plant and coffee waste, the hydrogel is mixed into the soil as granules during planting. When watered, the hydrogel structure swells, holding water and nutrients and releasing them to the plants’ root zones as they grow. The hydrogel is engineered for arid conditions, where conventional synthetic hydrogels often lose performance. Unlike synthetic polymers, it breaks down fully in the soil without leaving microplastic residue, which enhances the soil biome over the long term.

The joint field trial supports the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to make the UAE the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which targets a 21 percent reduction in total water demand.

Following the current trials, VentureOne, TII, and Gracia Group hope to develop a long-term partnership contributing to farmer education, upskilling, and national rollout of the hydrogel and other AgriTech solutions.