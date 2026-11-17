SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed various government matters across key sectors and reviewed the progress of development projects in Sharjah, which aim to strengthen the emirate’s leading position in social, cultural, recreational, and economic services.

The Council was briefed on the updates regarding the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah. The Committee has held eight meetings in 2026, alongside several discussions with economic entities and private sector representatives, all aimed at enhancing the investment environment, fostering economic integration among various stakeholders and investors, and providing the best and most efficient services.

The committee has completed the Investment Map exercise for Sharjah. This is a full investment map which provides insight into the current situation, identifies the potential for growth and development, and also looks at the likely future development trends, thereby assisting in the decision-making process with regard to development and future investment.

Other initiatives of the Higher Committee for Economic Integration include completing the Unified Economic Register, a single database that will link licensing data issued by the various authorities on the mainland and in the emirate's free zones. The register will facilitate data sharing and connectivity, as and when required, between the various entities to enable them to make the right decisions for the economic development of the emirate.

The Council considered organizing sports events and activities in the Emirate of Sharjah to further the emirate’s position as a host of major sporting events. This would be achieved by meeting the highest international standards, including sustainability and technical specifications, developing sporting talent in a dedicated environment, ensuring broad participation, and creating a positive outcome for both the athletes and the community.