ANTALYA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, stressed that reducing methane emissions is among the fastest and most effective ways to limit near-term global warming.

She made the remarks while chairing a session titled "From Waste Reduction to Climate Action: Building Healthier Communities through Parliamentary Action on Methane" at the IPU Parliamentary Meeting at COP31, held in Antalya, Türkiye, on 16th November and jointly organised by the IPU and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Al Suwaidi said methane accounts for approximately one-third of current global warming and has more than 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over 20 years. She highlighted the importance of effective waste management, COP31's Zero Waste agenda and parliamentary efforts to reduce emissions and protect public health.

She also emphasised the meeting's role in exchanging parliamentary expertise and advancing climate action through national legislation, climate finance, oversight and international cooperation.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of an outcome document urging parliaments to translate climate commitments into measurable results through legislation, budgeting and oversight.