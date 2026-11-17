ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative between the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi (DoH), and M42, has received accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), reflecting its adherence to the highest internationally recognised standards for quality and safety in blood collection, cellular therapies and cord blood banking. This accreditation further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in medical research, advanced therapies and personalised healthcare.

The accreditation was highlighted during the Annual Conference of Ob-Gyn for Research and Development (CORD) Symposium hosted by the Abu Dhabi Biobank, which brought together clinicians and experts from across cord blood banking, regenerative medicine, fertility preservation and cellular therapy.

AABB accreditation is one of the most rigorous quality standards in cord blood banking, covering areas including donor screening, processing, storage and long-term viability. It confirms that Abu Dhabi Biobank's cord blood infrastructure and protocols meet internationally recognised requirements for quality and safety, providing greater assurance for families while strengthening the quality foundation available to clinicians and researchers working across transplantation, regenerative medicine and emerging cellular therapies.

The accreditation also supports Abu Dhabi Biobank's work toward establishing a public cord blood registry, which will widen access to donated units for transplantation and support their use in research and medical treatments across the region. The initiative forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to connect clinical care, research and advanced therapeutic development within an integrated life sciences ecosystem. The Annual CORD Symposium was designed to convene key opinion leaders to engage in discussions from cord blood banking to regenerative medicine, advances in cell therapy, the role obstetricians and gynaecologists play in routine maternity care, and the emerging science of fertility preservation.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "This accreditation mark an important milestone in for the Abu Dhabi Biobank, reflecting the quality of its infrastructure in supporting future advances. It also reinforces the pathway from research to clinical application, supporting better health outcomes and healthier lives across generations. This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to maternal and neo-natal health, while reinforcing the scientific capabilities that position the Emirate as a global hub for life sciences."

The symposium saw distinguished regional and international leaders deliberate on innovations in cord blood banking, global stem cell applications, cellular therapy outlook, CAR-T based research and future of biobanking, followed by a tour of Abu Dhabi Biobank facility.

Paul Downey, General Manager, Abu Dhabi Biobank, said: "AABB accreditation reflects the standard our cord blood bank already holds itself to and reinforces our ambition to build a trusted biobanking ecosystem that supports families today while creating new opportunities for research and innovation in the domain of regenerative medicine and future cellular therapies. As Abu Dhabi Biobank continues to grow, our focus is on expanding access, strengthening collaboration with healthcare and research partners, and developing the capabilities that will support the future of cord blood banking, regenerative medicine and cellular therapies.”

Cord blood contains valuable blood-forming stem cells that are already used worldwide in the treatment of more than 80 medical disorders and are quickly gaining attention for their potential role in next-generation cellular therapies and regenerative medicine applications, further strengthening the case for long-term investment in cord blood banking infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi Biobank is home to the region's largest hybrid cord blood bank and works with a growing network of partner hospitals, including M42's Danat Al Emarat Women's and Children Hospital, NMC Healthcare, Burjeel and Mediclinic, alongside research partners such as Khalifa University, to build a complete biobanking ecosystem in the UAE, one that connects cord blood banking, cryopreservation, fertility preservation and regenerative medicine into a single national capability. Through its hybrid banking model, international quality standards and growing network of healthcare and academic collaborators, Abu Dhabi Biobank is positioning the emirate as a regional hub for biobanking and future therapeutic innovation.