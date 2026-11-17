DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), began the sports edition of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, bringing together 30 participants. The programme aims to develop Emirati talent in sports content creation and equip participants with the digital media skills needed to produce engaging content that reflects Dubai’s achievements and global standing in sport.

The programme opened with a session titled ‘Sports: Creating Impact and Inspiring Youth’, featuring Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, and attended by Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club. The session traced the development of Dubai’s sports sector, highlighting key milestones and the role of the emirate’s strategic vision in attracting major international events and athletes from around the world.

Discussions also covered the current esports landscape and its future prospects, DSC’s efforts to advance the wider sport sector, and the role of digital storytelling in highlighting Dubai’s achievements in sports and enhancing its global profile.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said that producing engaging and credible sports content requires a sound understanding of sport and its values. By sharing athletes’ experiences and telling the stories behind their achievements, content creators can use digital platforms to inspire young people and encourage greater participation in sport.

“Dubai’s experience in developing its sports sector offers valuable lessons for younger generations, helping them appreciate the vision and efforts behind its achievements and understand how sport can build character, nurture ambition and inspire success. Through this session, we aim to give participants a better understanding of the sports sector and help them identify inspiring stories and tell them in an informed and responsible way,” he said. “Sports content creators can positively influence young people’s choices by introducing them to role models who demonstrate dedication, respect for their opponents and determination to succeed. The real value of sports content lies in encouraging people to go beyond following sport and make physical activity part of their daily lives, contributing to a healthier and more active community,” Hareb added.

For her part, Maryam Al Mulla said the sports edition reflects the Club’s commitment to developing Emirati talent and encouraging specialisation in digital content creation. She noted that the programme combines theoretical learning with practical experience, enabling participants to learn from industry experts and meet the evolving demands of sports media.

She added that the initiative seeks to identify emerging Emirati talent capable of producing creative, credible content and telling innovative stories that highlight the diversity and achievements of Dubai’s sports sector.

The programme also featured a workshop titled ‘Legal Awareness for Sports Content Creators’, delivered by the National Media Authority. It covered media legislation, broadcasting rights, the use of match footage, advertising licensing requirements, the commercial display of sports brands, and intellectual property and privacy rights, equipping participants to produce responsible sports content in line with UAE legislation.

The 10-day programme offers more than 40 hours of specialised training and practical experience, covering idea development, storytelling, filming, editing, digital publishing and audience engagement. Participants will learn from industry experts, cover sports events in Dubai and develop final projects highlighting the diversity of the emirate’s sports scene.

The initiative builds on DPC’s ongoing collaboration with DSC to develop Emirati talent in digital media and bring Dubai’s sports stories and achievements to wider audiences.