ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirates Polar Programme (EPP), has been elected to co-chair the Executive Steering Committee of the United Nations Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (DACS) 2025 to 2034, a global initiative led by UNESCO.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in the UAE's growing contribution to international polar science and science diplomacy, demonstrating international confidence in the country's commitment to addressing global challenges through scientific cooperation, inclusive partnerships and collective action.

The initiative brings together international scientific and policy expertise through five technical working groups, supported by a strategic governance framework. Its key priority is to connect scientific knowledge with policy decisions and to mobilise finance for research, monitoring, early warning and adaptation, particularly in vulnerable regions.

Wassim Said, Steering Committee Member at the Emirates Polar Programme and Co-Chair of the DACS Executive Steering Committee, said, "The UAE’s election, represented by the Emirates Polar Programme, is an international recognition of its growing role in polar science, and adds to its responsibilities and active engagement across the United Nations. We believe that while the cryosphere is geographically concentrated and distant from us, its future affects us all. Through the Emirates Polar Programme, we aim to bridge the gap between scientific discovery, informed policy and the financing needed to turn knowledge into action. We see science diplomacy as an opportunity to build trust, enable cooperation and safeguard a shared future."

In its co-chairing capacity, the UAE aims to foster greater integration between science, policy and investment, broaden participation from non-polar countries and the Global South, and help translate scientific understanding into tangible benefits for communities worldwide.