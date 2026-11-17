ADDIS ABABA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a specialised eye and heart surgery camp in Addis Ababa as part of healthcare initiatives stemming from the recent Zayed Charity Run in the Ethiopian capital.

Organised in cooperation with St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College, the camp performed 130 surgeries for elderly patients and children and provided prescription glasses to children with severe visual impairments.

The camp, the first of its kind organised by the ERC in cooperation with volunteer specialist doctors, aims to improve healthcare access for vulnerable communities.

The ERC also provided US$300,000 worth of modern, specialised medical equipment and supplies to support Ethiopia's healthcare sector on the sidelines of the Zayed Charity Run.

Ahmed Sareea Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to expanding specialised medical and humanitarian initiatives, improving healthcare access for vulnerable communities and upholding human dignity without discrimination.

He said partnerships with specialised healthcare institutions help deliver sustainable humanitarian benefits, while cooperation between volunteer specialists and local medical professionals facilitates knowledge transfer, skills development and capacity-building.