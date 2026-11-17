ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 20th edition of Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Held under his patronage from 17 to 19 November, the exhibition brings together more than 100 government and private sector organisations offering over 1,000 job opportunities across a wide range of industries.

Marking two decades since its inception, the exhibition continues to play a key role in supporting Emirati talent, connecting UAE nationals with employment opportunities and helping them build sustainable career paths.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition, visiting the stands of participating companies and organisations to learn about the employment opportunities available to Emirati jobseekers. He met representatives of participating organisations and recruitment officials, who briefed him on their initiatives to attract, develop and prepare national talent for employment across key economic sectors.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the importance of aligning educational outcomes with labour market requirements, highlighting the role of career exhibitions in connecting young Emiratis and graduates with employment opportunities in priority sectors, contributing to economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of the national workforce.

“Education that responds to the evolving needs of the labour market is essential to developing national talent capable of contributing to economic growth,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

“The closer the alignment between educational outcomes and the skills and knowledge required by employers, the greater the opportunities for young people to establish successful careers.

“Career exhibitions play an important role in connecting young people and graduates with opportunities across priority sectors. They provide direct access to employers and valuable insights into job requirements, supporting the UAE’s economic development.”

Sheikh Nahyan added that investing in people and developing national capabilities are fundamental to achieving sustainable development. He stressed the importance of closer cooperation between educational institutions and industry to ensure that future generations are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to changes in the labour market and capitalise on opportunities created by emerging industries and advanced technologies.

He also praised the organisation of the exhibition and commended ADNEC Group for its role in attracting and hosting international and specialised exhibitions and events. He highlighted the group’s advanced infrastructure and facilities, which provide a world-class experience for exhibitors and visitors while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and international destination for exhibitions and conferences.

Organised by Informa Middle East, Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 features employers from financial services and banking, energy, oil and gas, technology, aviation, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and professional services.

The exhibition also highlights career opportunities in emerging fields, including digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, reflecting the growing demand for specialised skills and future-ready professionals.

Designed to connect Emirati jobseekers directly with employers and recruitment decision-makers, the event enables visitors to explore vacancies, understand industry requirements, attend job interviews and establish professional connections that can lead to employment.

Fadi Harb, Event Director, said the 20th edition places greater emphasis on delivering tangible employment outcomes by facilitating direct engagement between candidates and employers, expanding interview opportunities and providing career guidance and professional development services.

He noted that, since its launch, the exhibition has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis in accessing employment opportunities or advancing their professional careers.

This year’s programme focuses on four main areas: career guidance, expert-led workshops lasting 90 minutes each, direct professional networking with hiring managers, and a dedicated Emirati heritage zone.

A dedicated entrepreneurship area also connects young Emiratis with startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, providing insights into establishing businesses and developing commercial ideas. The programme includes an entrepreneurship competition organised in collaboration with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association.

Visitors can attend more than 40 expert-led sessions and workshops covering career guidance, CV development, LinkedIn profile optimisation, interview preparation, career planning, leadership and the skills required in modern workplaces.

Additional services include CV review centres and mock interviews designed to strengthen candidates’ employability and help them compete more effectively in the job market.

The exhibition caters to recent graduates, experienced professionals, jobseekers exploring new opportunities and individuals considering career changes. Its programme focuses on aligning Emirati skills with the evolving requirements of employers across strategic economic sectors.

The event’s principal sponsors include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Police, the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces and Modon. Nafis and ADNOC are strategic partners, while the Ministry of Education serves as the education partner.

The 20th edition builds on the success of the 2025 exhibition, which attracted more than 10,000 Emirati jobseekers. During that edition, 44 per cent of exhibitors reported identifying potential candidates directly at the event, while 37.5 per cent collected more than 500 CVs, highlighting the exhibition’s effectiveness in connecting national talent with public and private sector employers.

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 takes place in Halls 7 to 9 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Admission is free for registered UAE nationals.

Over the past two decades, Tawdheef × Zaheb has established itself as a national platform supporting Emiratisation, professional development and workforce readiness. By strengthening collaboration between educational institutions and employers, the exhibition continues to expand career opportunities for Emiratis while responding to the changing demands of the labour market.

Hosting the exhibition also forms part of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s extensive calendar of international and specialised events, further strengthening the capital’s position as a global destination for exhibitions and conferences and supporting the UAE’s long-term economic development objectives.