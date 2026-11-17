DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) and the Ministry of Investment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in talent development and professional capabilities, supporting the UAE's ambition to build a competitive, knowledge driven investment ecosystem.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to developing the expertise required to navigate an increasingly dynamic investment landscape, with a focus on strengthening professional competencies and connecting financial knowledge with the evolving needs of the investment sector.

The MOU provides a framework for collaboration between the two entities, bringing together EIF's experience in financial education and professional development with the Ministry of Investment's strategic perspective on the UAE's investment priorities.

Marwan Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said: “The strength of any investment ecosystem depends on the capabilities of the people and institutions behind it. At EIF, we see professional development as a strategic enabler of economic growth, helping translate financial knowledge into the expertise needed to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry of Investment reflects our commitment to developing future-ready talent and creating meaningful connections between learning and the priorities of the investment sector. By combining our institutional strengths, we aim to support the development of specialised capabilities that contribute to the UAE's long-term competitiveness and economic ambitions.”

Nasser Ismeail, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Investment, said: “Building a competitive investment ecosystem starts with investing in the talent that drives it. At the Ministry of Investment, our collaboration with the Emirates Institute of Finance goes beyond developing financial expertise. It is about empowering our people with the knowledge, confidence, and capabilities to advance the UAE’s investment priorities and shape its investment future.”

The collaboration underscores the importance of strengthening institutional partnerships to support continuous professional development and knowledge exchange. It also reflects the growing need for specialised capabilities that can respond to changes in financial markets, investment practices and the wider economic landscape.

Through this agreement, EIF and the Ministry of Investment reaffirm their shared focus on human capital development as an important foundation for a resilient and competitive investment sector, aligned with the UAE's long-term economic priorities.