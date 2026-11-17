DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) traded 2.3 million contracts worth more than US$57.7 billion in 2026, up 32% by volume and 46% by value compared with 2025, according to figures announced at the conclusion of the 14th Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), organised by DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai.

Approximately 2.4 tonnes of gold have been physically settled through DGCX's Spot Gold T+0 Same-Day Settlement Contract, from more than 2.6 tonnes traded since its launch on 22nd June 2026. The exchange has also introduced a Perpetual Spot Gold Contract, reflecting growing demand for regulated, transparent and physically deliverable trading.

Dubai's foreign gold trade rose 60% year on year to approximately AED1 trillion ($272 billion) in 2025, with an estimated 13-15% of globally traded gold passing through the emirate annually. Physical gold trading across the UAE reached around 2,750 tonnes, making the country the world's second-largest physical gold trading hub.

Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, highlighted the role of precious metals and open markets in driving economic growth and resilience. He pointed to stronger supply chains with mineral-rich economies through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme and growing international recognition of the UAE Good Delivery standard, reflecting confidence in the country's markets.

He said the conference helped build a more connected and trusted global marketplace, with the UAE at its centre.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and investing in infrastructure, services and partnerships. He said the Dubai Gold Strategy covers the entire value chain, from sourcing, refining and trading to storage, financing, price discovery, digital tokenisation and retail.

He added that DMCC and DGCX are translating this strategy into practical benefits through regulated trading, central clearing and same-day physical settlement, improving price certainty and capital efficiency while developing infrastructure with members and international partners.

Held under the theme "Reshaping Global Precious Metals Markets", the conference brought together nearly 800 industry leaders, policymakers and market participants, with 34 speakers representing government, banks, financial institutions and industry bodies, including the World Gold Council and the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Discussions covered gold's changing role in the international financial system, trade corridors, central bank reserve strategies, market liquidity, financing, digital ownership, provenance and traceability.

Isabelle Strauss-Kahn, a former senior official at the World Bank and Banque de France, highlighted central banks' growing role in global gold demand, noting that they hold 17% of the world's above-ground gold stock following sustained reserve accumulation since 2021. She cited gold's role as a long-term store of value, inflation hedge, portfolio diversifier and protection against geopolitical risks.

DMCC is home to more than 1,500 gold and precious metals companies. Its infrastructure, including DMCC Vault, DMCC Tradeflow and DGCX, supports physical storage, ownership registration, financing and exchange trading, connecting producers, refiners, traders and investors with international markets.