ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times tomorrow, with a chance of rainfall over some northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, northwesterly to southeasterly at 10-25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times. The first high tide will occur at 08:27 and the second at 17:08, while the first low tide will occur at 12:10 and the second at 01:36.

The Sea of Oman will be slight. The first high tide will occur at 16:16 and the second at 04:41, while the first low tide will occur at 11:12 and the second at 21:28.