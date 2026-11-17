ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is set to host the 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) in Abu Dhabi from 24 to 26 November 2026, bringing together ministers and heads of delegation from 21 countries, alongside experts from member countries and regional and international partners.

The meeting marks a key milestone in the UAE’s 2026 MENAFATF Presidency. Leaders of relevant authorities and experts will discuss priorities for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, as well as developing cooperation mechanisms and building capacity, amid rapidly evolving financial crime patterns and their cross-border nature.

Hosting the meeting reflects the UAE’s leadership in advancing joint regional action and connecting the region’s needs with international expertise and partnerships. These efforts support more effective responses to risks and help safeguard financial system integrity, community security and economic stability.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of MENAFATF, affirmed during a press conference that the Abu Dhabi meeting reflects the UAE’s vision for regional action grounded in leadership commitment and institutional cooperation, with member countries’ needs and capacity development at its core.

He noted that the value of this cooperation lies in translating knowledge and shared expertise into practices that help combat financial crime and prevent financial systems from being exploited for illicit activities.

AlZaabi explained that the UAE MENAFATF Presidency attaches strategic importance to sustained capacity building and the development of MENAFATF’s governance and working mechanisms. It also prioritises broader dialogue with international partners and research and training centres to anticipate emerging risks, develop solutions and strengthen the region’s contribution to global efforts to safeguard financial system integrity.

The agenda includes discussions on mutual evaluation reports and follow-up processes, technical assistance and typologies, and reports from MENAFATF’s working groups, forums and committees. Participants will also consider the development of MENAFATF’s working groups, committees and forums, as well as its 2027 work plan, to support programme continuity and address member countries’ priorities.

The Plenary will be preceded by preparatory meetings of working groups, committees and forums from 21 to 23 November, alongside a high-level roundtable on financial fraud and the Second Forum of Research and Development Centres. These events will enable relevant authorities, experts and academic institutions to exchange perspectives on evolving risks and the contribution of specialised research to addressing them. A dedicated event on the role of women in combating financial crime will also take place on 24 November.

Financial fraud will feature prominently in the discussions, including its patterns, its links to the laundering of criminal proceeds, and opportunities to improve responses through research and practical expertise.

The meeting will also examine the experiences of several countries in the mutual evaluation process, including the United States, enabling participants to explore international practices and exchange insights on their application according to national needs. It will also provide opportunities for dialogue on technical and institutional cooperation and priorities for the next phase.

Hosting the Abu Dhabi meeting builds on the work led by the UAE MENAFATF Presidency throughout 2026, combining engagement with member countries at senior levels, broader international partnerships, and the development of training and knowledge-sharing programmes. This work has focused on fraud, risks associated with technology and virtual assets, and the recovery of criminal proceeds.

During the UAE’s 2026 Presidency, MENAFATF reached new milestones in its international engagement, participating for the first time in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the Fifteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, and the International Financial Security Olympiad in Russia. These engagements combined dialogue at senior levels and discussions on institutional capacity development with international financial institutions, while bringing regional perspectives into the global dialogue on combating transnational crime and highlighting the importance of investing in the generations that will lead efforts to safeguard financial integrity in the future.

The UAE MENAFATF Presidency also strengthened direct engagement with member countries through meetings with officials from Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Djibouti and Somalia, aligning leadership support with each country’s national priorities. Discussions addressed the development of national systems and mutual evaluation readiness; the role of legislative institutions in supporting efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing; the implementation of national strategies; and needs in training, technical assistance, capacity building and typologies research. This reflects a regional approach that responds to differing risks and needs and lays the foundations for sustained institutional cooperation.