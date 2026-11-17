SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, in support of the UNESCO World Book Capital programme, has launched Young Voices, a new global literary initiative inviting emerging writers from UNESCO World Book Capital cities to share the stories shaping their generation through an international anthology under the theme 'My World, My Voice'.

Open to emerging writers aged 18 to 30, the initiative invites young people with a meaningful connection to a UNESCO World Book Capital city to submit original literary works exploring their lived experiences, identities, aspirations and visions for the future. Submissions open on 17 November 2026 and will be accepted until 28 February 2027.

The initiative invites young writers from across the UNESCO World Book Capital network to share their stories, experiences and perspectives, celebrating the power of storytelling to connect people across cultures, languages and generations. It also reflects a wider commitment to strengthening the role of books and literature in fostering literacy, intercultural dialogue, cultural diversity and freedom of expression.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, said: “Every generation deserves the opportunity to tell its own story. Through the theme ‘My World, My Voice’, we are inviting young writers to contribute to a global conversation about who we are, what we value and the future we want. Books have always connected people across cultures and generations, and this anthology recognizes that new voices are essential to keeping that dialogue alive.”

Young people with a meaningful connection to one of the 27 UNESCO World Book Capital cities, from Madrid and Alexandria to Sharjah, Rabat and Rio de Janeiro, are invited to submit original literary works responding to the theme “My World, My Voice.”

To be eligible, applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old at the time of submission and either live in, originate from or demonstrate a meaningful connection to one of the participating cities or its wider community. These cities include Madrid, Alexandria, New Delhi, Antwerp, Montreal, Turin, Bogotá, Amsterdam, Beirut, Ljubljana, Buenos Aires, Yerevan, Bangkok, Port Harcourt, Incheon, Wrocław, Conakry, Athens, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, Tbilisi, Guadalajara, Accra, Strasbourg, Rio de Janeiro, Rabat and Medellín.

Participants are encouraged to interpret the theme freely through their own experiences, exploring subjects such as identity, belonging, culture, heritage, climate, education, technology, peace, resilience, gender equality, mental health and wellbeing, migration, community, leadership, creativity and social change. Writers may also share their hopes for the future, reflect on the challenges facing their generation or explore the changes they wish to see in their communities and the wider world.

Each applicant may submit one original, unpublished work in any of the following formats: short fiction, creative nonfiction, personal essays, memoirs, reflections, letters to the future, poetry, or hybrid and experimental writing.

Submissions of short fiction, creative nonfiction, letters to the future and experimental writing must not exceed 1,500 words. Poetry submissions may include up to three poems, with a maximum of 500 words in total. Shorter submissions are also welcome where appropriate to the chosen literary format.

Works may be submitted in Arabic, English, French or Spanish. Selected works may be translated for publication, in consultation with their authors.

The initiative particularly encourages young writers publishing their work for the first time and welcomes stories that reflect a diversity of human experiences, from those shared by Indigenous youth, refugees and displaced young people to the perspectives of young people with disabilities, linguistic, cultural and ethnic minorities, and those living in rural, remote or underserved communities. The initiative seeks to give space to voices and perspectives from different socioeconomic backgrounds, with no previous publishing experience required.

Applicants must submit one completed original work, accompanied by a short biography of no more than 150 words and a personal reflection of no more than 250 words.

The biography should include the applicant's name, age, city and country, and explain their connection to a UNESCO World Book Capital. Applicants may also include information about their studies, occupation or creative interests. The personal reflection should answer one question: “Why is this story important to you, and what do you hope readers will take away from it?”

As the anthology aims to celebrate authentic young voices and original creativity, submissions should be primarily written by the applicants themselves. The use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce substantial portions of a submission is strongly discouraged. Applicants who have used AI tools at any stage must clearly disclose which tools they used, how they used them, the extent of their contribution and why they were used. Submissions that rely substantially on AI-generated content may be declined by the Editorial Committee.

All submissions will be reviewed by regional reviewers and an Editorial Committee, with selection based on originality, authenticity, storytelling, creativity, literary quality, relevance to the theme and the ability to contribute to dialogue across cultures. The selection process will also consider the diversity of experiences and perspectives represented across the participating cities, with the aim of bringing together a broad range of voices.

Selected contributors will become part of the inaugural international Young Voices anthology and receive editorial support and mentorship throughout the publication process. Selected works may undergo editing and translation in consultation with their authors before publication in 2027.

Participants will also join an international community of emerging writers connected through the UNESCO World Book Capital network, creating opportunities for dialogue, mentorship, literary exchange and cultural collaboration. Selected contributors may also take part in readings, interviews and promotional activities linked to the anthology.

Writers will retain ownership and copyright of their work. By submitting, they give the organisers non-exclusive permission to edit, translate, publish and promote selected contributions. All published works will be credited to their authors.