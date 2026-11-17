ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, has chaired the second Board of Directors meeting of 2026 to discuupdates on development programmes and projects, and plans to develop Emirates villages, enhance quality of life, and expand economic and social opportunities for village communities.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Theyab and board members reviewed progress on initiatives and programmes under the council’s four pillars: economic, social, tourism, and cultural. These aim to empower entrepreneurs and productive families, equip Emirati talent with the skills needed to access employment opportunities, strengthen community participation, promote domestic tourism, and preserve the cultural heritage of Emirates villages.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also reviewed key outcomes of the programmes and initiatives implemented, and the role of partnerships with government entities and the private sector in supporting local development and broadening residents’ participation in economic and community activities, helping to sustain the impact of projects and align them with villages’ needs and assets.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab reviewed the Emirates Villages Model and the Balanced Development Standard, which establish an integrated framework for village development and activation. The framework follows a methodology that considers each village’s distinct character, identity, and residents’ needs, linking development projects with economic, social, tourism, and cultural programmes that support their sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab approved the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Rural Development, a digital knowledge platform to document experiences, exchange expertise, and share local and international best practices, adapting them to villages’ needs. The centre will support the development of initiatives and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global reference for rural development.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also reviewed Mawhibti, a national platform developed by the council using artificial intelligence technologies to identify the talents and skills of people in Emirates villages, showcase their capabilities, and connect them with suitable opportunities to develop their talents, pursue freelance work, and generate income, while serving their communities and strengthening their participation in development.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development continues to work with its partners across government, the private sector, and local communities to develop programmes and projects that draw on the assets of Emirates villages and strengthen residents’ participation in development, supporting prosperous and sustainable communities.