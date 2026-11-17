ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has directed the rehabilitation of the historical Umayyad Mosque in Damascus at a cost of US$75 million, funded entirely at H.H.'s own expense, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to preserve the identity of cities and communities and their Arab and Islamic heritage.

The initiative reflects H.H. Sheikha Fatima's commitment to preserving world heritage and safeguarding Arab and Islamic heritage, particularly given the special place held by the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and its rich cultural heritage, which bears witness to the development of cities and communities throughout history. The mosque is a distinctive cultural and architectural landmark of profound symbolic and humanitarian significance.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima is committed to preserving Arab and Islamic heritage through the rehabilitation of the Umayyad Mosque, safeguarding its history and distinctive character. The project includes structural and architectural rehabilitation of the mosque, alongside wider revitalisation of the surrounding area to reflect Syria's diverse economic and social fabric, preserve its cultural legacy and protect the Arab region's historical memory.

H.H.'s directive to rehabilitate the Umayyad Mosque underscores the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage, preserving the historical traditions of communities, enriching global human heritage and supporting international efforts to preserve the identities of cities and communities as a shared human legacy for peoples, while sustaining bridges of communication and dialogue between various cultures.