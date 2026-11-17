DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today visited Amazon’s new corporate office in Dubai Internet City.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on Amazon’s operations and expansion in the UAE, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic diversification and digital transformation. Sheikh Hamdan also toured the new office, a key hub for Amazon’s growing operations, innovation initiatives and talent development programmes in the UAE and the wider region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai, guided by the visionary leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to consolidate its position as a strategic partner to global technology leaders and innovators and a launchpad for ideas and solutions shaping the future of the digital economy, as it seeks to become one of its global hubs.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai aims to remain at the forefront of global digital transformation by working closely with the world’s leading technology companies. His H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of deepening Dubai’s partnership with Amazon and commended the company’s innovations in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, cloud computing and digital services for creating new opportunities for economies and businesses across sectors.

H.H. added that the UAE and Dubai are committed to creating an environment where global companies, talent and entrepreneurs can develop innovations that go beyond addressing today’s needs to meeting tomorrow’s demands.

During the visit, H.H. attended an exclusive demonstration of Alexa for Shopping, an AI-powered service currently available in beta to customers in the UAE. The service acts as an intelligent conversational shopping companion within the Amazon store, offering personalised recommendations based on individual customer needs. This marks the first step towards introducing the full Alexa for Shopping experience in the UAE, with additional features planned in the coming months.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the new office, which spans more than 196,000 square feet in Dubai Internet City, the region’s largest technology hub and part of TECOM Group. The office features 62 purpose-built meeting rooms designed to meet the needs of modern businesses and 167 connect spaces that foster creativity, collaboration and diverse ways of working.

The new office reflects Amazon’s commitment to environmental responsibility, incorporating advanced conservation systems and smart building technology to create a workplace that balances employee wellbeing with the sustainable use of resources.

During the visit, H.H. was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group. Upon arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, and members of the company’s executive team.

On this occasion, Ronaldo Mouchawar expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for honouring the company with his visit. He said the UAE has been central to Amazon’s story since the very beginning, and today more than 3,000 of its employees call the country home. He noted that the newest office reflects Amazon’s belief in the UAE’s vision as a global hub for talent, technology and innovation.

Mouchawar reaffirmed Amazon’s commitment to building its presence and investing in the nation’s long-term progress, delivering for customers, developing future-ready talent, helping local businesses grow, and supporting national priorities, particularly in economic diversification and resilience. He expressed pride in Amazon’s continued growth alongside the UAE.

Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group, said the vision of the UAE’s leadership has established the country as a globally competitive business destination where the world’s leading companies can innovate, grow and expand their impact across the region and beyond. He noted that TECOM Group’s business districts, including Dubai Internet City, have played a pivotal role in realising this vision by providing world-class, specialised ecosystems that have attracted more than 147,000 skilled professionals across six vital economic sectors.

Belhoul expressed his pleasure at seeing Amazon expand in Dubai Internet City, further reinforcing the district’s longstanding role in nurturing the digital economy, in line with strategies such as the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Amazon’s presence in the UAE spans online retail through Amazon.ae, including its quick commerce service Amazon Now, which delivers everyday essentials in minutes. Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides cloud computing and AI capabilities, Amazon Ads helps businesses connect with customers, and Amazon Devices, including Kindle, Echo and Alexa, supports customers in their daily lives.