SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ION, the sustainable mobility joint venture between BEEAH and Crescent Enterprises, and ENOC, a leading integrated global energy player, are marking a key milestone in their strategic partnership to expand fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Sharjah with the launch of a charging location at ENOC’s Al Rahmaniya service station. The new charging location is one of more than 15 planned to be operational across ENOC locations in Sharjah, offering drivers reliable and seamless access to charging solutions.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Khaled Al Huraimel, Chairman of ION and Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH; Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director, Commercial and Retail at ENOC and senior officials from the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), alongside executives from ENOC, BEEAH, and Crescent Enterprises.

Commenting on the sidelines of the launch, Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director, Commercial and Retail at ENOC, said: "The future of mobility calls for an integrated approach to how we serve motorists. At ENOC, we are evolving our service stations into one-stop destinations that bring together a diverse range of energy and mobility solutions to meet changing customer needs. Our strategic partnership with ION reinforces this commitment, expanding access to fast EV charging across Sharjah and offering motorists greater choice, convenience and accessibility. By combining our established retail network with innovative sustainable mobility solutions, we are helping accelerate the transition towards cleaner transportation while strengthening the role of our service stations in supporting the UAE's evolving mobility landscape."

The launch of the Al Rahmaniya EV charging location demonstrates the partnership’s shared vision for its EV charging network, combining ION’s best-in-class charging with ENOC’s best-in-class retail experience, offering drivers fast charging sessions with convenient access to amenities on the go. ION’s network at ENOC stations in Sharjah will feature 150kW fast chargers, empowering drivers with shorter stops and smoother journeys.

Amir Melad, CEO of ION, added: “Building a strong EV network is about making charging available where people need it, with the speed and reliability that give drivers confidence to make the switch. Our partnership with ENOC allows us to integrate ION’s intelligent charging ecosystem into an established network of service stations across Sharjah, creating a seamless experience for EV owners through our DC chargers and the ION app. As ION continues to scale its network, we are focused on developing future-ready infrastructure that can support growing demand for electric mobility in Sharjah and, ultimately, across the UAE.”

As Sharjah’s first licensed Charge Point Operator, ION is focused on developing the infrastructure for electric mobility at scale within the emirate. ION is also collaborating with SRTA to deploy, operate, and maintain a network of over 100 fast EV chargers spanning Sharjah City, the East Coast and Central Regions. Under SRTA regulations introduced earlier this year, a standard tariff of AED 1.20 per kWh will apply to DC charging.

In line with the UAE’s National EV Policy, the initiative supports Sharjah’s efforts to accelerate electric mobility adoption. Last year, ION launched its EV charging ecosystem, combining an app that lets drivers find, access and pay for charging with a charge point management system that gives operators, property owners, fleet managers and government entities the tools to run and monitor their networks, all on one integrated platform.

ION and ENOC first announced their partnership at the EVOLVE event in Sharjah last year to expand EV charging infrastructure in the emirate. Looking ahead, ION and ENOC plan to continue growing the fast EV charging network in Sharjah, while exploring opportunities to extend their partnership and enhance access to fast EV charging across the UAE.