DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) – Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) has successfully resolved a commercial rental dispute between a landlord and a tenant through an amicable settlement, resulting in the renewal of a commercial land lease for two years at a total value of AED 1.2 million, avoiding eviction proceedings and compulsory enforcement.

The dispute arose between two companies over alleged breaches of a commercial land lease agreement in Dubai. The landlord subsequently filed a case with the Centre, seeking eviction over unpaid rent, recovery of the amount of a rent cheque, and payment of legal fees and expenses.

Following the Centre’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and bring the parties closer to an agreement, a settlement was reached and approved by the supervising judge.

Under the agreement, the lease was renewed for two years, with the total rental value fixed at AED 1.2 million, payable in 12 instalments of AED 100,000 every two months. The arrangement allows the tenant to continue its commercial operations while safeguarding the landlord’s rights.

The settlement also requires the tenant company to pay half of the total court fees of AED 27,640, while all provisions of the previous lease agreement remain in force unless otherwise specified in the new settlement.

The agreement further includes a clause allowing the landlord to initiate enforcement proceedings for eviction and financial recovery if any cheque is dishonoured, any rental instalment remains unpaid, or any contractual obligation is breached. In such cases, the tenant will also be liable for the associated fees and expenses.

The settlement highlights the role of Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre in promoting amicable solutions to commercial rental disputes, ensuring a balance between the rights of the parties while supporting contractual stability and business continuity.

The resolution falls within the framework of Decree No. 26 of 2013 concerning the Rental Disputes Centre in the Emirate of Dubai. Article 10 of the Decree regulates reconciliation procedures and grants approved settlement agreements the force of an enforceable legal instrument.