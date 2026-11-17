DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced 97 four- and five-bedroom villas at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, alongside plans for a private school within the community.

The new homes comprise 55 four-bedroom and 42 five-bedroom villas along the northern edge of the development. Many will overlook green spaces and landscaped parks, with high ceilings and living areas opening to private landscaped outdoor spaces.

The school is planned for the community’s north-western boundary, with dedicated access designed to manage traffic flow and limit disruption to residential streets.

The wider masterplan includes shaded walkways, parks, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool, a yoga lawn, a community gym and children’s water play areas. The adjacent Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall offers shops and restaurants.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens offers access to Meydan, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport, connecting residents with the city’s business and leisure districts.