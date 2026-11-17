ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulation to H.H. Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on his return to Kuwait following the successful completion of medical examinations, wishing him continued good health and well-being.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of congratulation to the Emir of Kuwait.