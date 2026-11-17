DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced that the 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday for Dubai Government entities, departments and institutions will run from Wednesday, 2nd December, to Friday, 4th December, 2026, with official working hours resuming on Monday, 7th December.

The holiday excludes employees working shifts or in roles involving public services and the operation of public utilities. Each entity will determine their working hours according to operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services throughout the holiday.

DGHR extended its congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion, reaffirming its pride in the nation's achievements and the Founding Fathers' legacy of unity and belonging, and wishing the UAE continued security, stability, prosperity and progress.