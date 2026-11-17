ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) seeks to promote the UAE's experience in coordinating national policies and strategies and using passenger data to enhance travel security as a regional and international model.

Judge Dr. Hatem Fouad Ali, Regional Representative for the Gulf Cooperation Council region at UNODC, expressed hope that the international passenger data conference, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, would produce practical recommendations paving the way for a new phase of cooperation with the UAE and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the conference, he said such cooperation would help improve passenger data analysis systems, share the UAE's experience internationally and strengthen efforts to protect communities and make travel safer.

He highlighted the UAE's unified strategic framework for identity, citizenship, residency, customs and border security, which strengthens coordination across land, sea and air borders. He added that the UAE's partnership with UNODC, spanning more than two decades, had strengthened cooperation against terrorism, organised crime and drugs.

Held in partnership with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and UNODC, with participation from INTERPOL and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the conference brings together Gulf, Middle Eastern and North African countries.

It focuses on improving passenger data collection and analysis to detect security risks early, counter terrorism, extremism and illicit trafficking, and develop a regional system based on UN expertise and international standards that could serve as an international model.