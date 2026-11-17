ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mauro Miedico, Director for Capacity-Building at the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), said the UAE possesses some of the world's most advanced technological capabilities for detecting and preventing the cross-border movement of terrorists and criminals.

Miedico, who also serves as Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) and Officer-in-Charge of UNOCT's Special Projects and Innovation Branch, highlighted Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports as models of technological innovation and efficiency. He said the UAE's partnership with UNOCT reflects a shared commitment to strengthening travel security and international cooperation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of an international passenger data conference, which opened in Abu Dhabi today, Miedico described the event as the first global gathering dedicated to passenger data and its use in combating terrorism and organised crime.

He praised the UAE's leadership in counter-terrorism and its use of technology to identify security risks, as well as its cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in organising the conference.

Miedico called for sharing the UAE's expertise internationally to improve passenger data collection and analysis, strengthen security capabilities and help countries implement international requirements.

He said the longstanding partnership with the UAE provides a foundation for expanded cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The conference also addresses information-sharing, international coordination and the use of passenger data in accordance with international standards and regulations, while safeguarding data protection and human rights.

Miedico said its outcomes would help countries fulfil their international obligations, strengthen travel security and protect communities.