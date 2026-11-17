DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has signed seven memoranda of understanding and strategic agreements with government entities, leading private sector companies, and academic and educational institutions. The partnerships aim to advance Dubai's food ecosystem through innovative and proactive solutions, harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to support the sector's growth, strengthen supply chain efficiency and resilience, and promote resource sustainability. These efforts reinforce Dubai's ambition to become the world's best city to live and work.

The agreements were signed during the 20th edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, organised by Dubai Municipality from 16 to 18 November. As a leading international platform for food safety experts and specialists, the conference brought together more than 3,400 participants, experts and speakers from 70 countries to exchange knowledge and explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the food sector.

Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to strengthen collaboration in food safety, healthy nutrition, sustainability and innovation across educational institutions. The agreement includes introducing an interactive platform for use in school activities as a knowledge resource for students, parents, teachers and food suppliers. This will support safe and sustainable food choices and connect classroom learning with everyday practices to promote healthier habits among young people.

To advance laboratory and regulatory solutions, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates Flight Catering to provide testing and calibration services and develop innovative solutions through the Municipality's Dubai Central Laboratory. The collaboration also covers specialised regulatory services, joint applied research and studies aimed at strengthening quality standards and addressing technical challenges in the aviation and local catering sectors.

To advance scientific research and academic development, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Sharjah to strengthen collaboration on specialised research, studies and projects, particularly in product testing and examination. The partnership will also facilitate knowledge exchange, technical consultancy, the review and updating of standards, and the development of innovative scientific solutions to strengthen the regulatory framework.

Dubai Municipality also signed a memorandum of understanding with GEMS Education and Slices Catering Services to develop programmes integrating food, nutrition and health. The collaboration will support student training and activities aimed at reducing food waste.

As part of its focus on advanced technological solutions, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with ADNH Catering and established a partnership with Emirates Bustanica. These collaborations aim to leverage technological innovations that encourage responsible food practices and support the development of technical training programmes and awareness campaigns.

The Municipality also signed a memorandum of understanding with SFS Technologies Limited to enhance food product traceability and recall management through advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. The collaboration aims to improve regulatory efficiency and enable faster responses to food safety concerns.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that these strategic partnerships reflect Dubai's forward-looking vision and its commitment to shaping the future of the food sector. By bringing together government, scientific and technological expertise, the agreements support Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation, enabling the sector to anticipate emerging challenges and develop practical solutions.

She said: “Dubai Municipality continues to expand its strategic partnerships as part of our commitment to building an integrated food safety ecosystem that brings together government, scientific and technological expertise. By drawing on the capabilities of our partners, we aim to develop practical solutions that respond to the evolving needs and challenges of the food sector.

“Our priority is to protect public health and safety, strengthen confidence in the food ecosystem, and enhance the efficiency and resilience of supply chains. These efforts will support the sector's sustainability and its ability to adapt to change, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for food safety innovation.”

Dr Rafee added: “We are harnessing scientific research, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to develop proactive approaches to food safety monitoring and response. We are also expanding collaboration with academic institutions and private sector leaders to translate research and innovation into practical initiatives that enhance quality of life.”