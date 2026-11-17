ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, have discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between their countries and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors to serve their mutual interests.

During a telephone call, the two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.