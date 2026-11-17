ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Dolphin Energy Limited, reviewed the company's key achievements and performance in 2026, along with its strategic priorities and future plans.

During its annual meeting, the company's executive management outlined its operational performance and efforts to maintain reliable, uninterrupted gas supplies to the UAE despite the exceptional regional circumstances in 2026, while continuing to meet its commitments to customers.

The meeting also reviewed financial and operational performance, safety and reliability standards, progress in Emiratisation and national talent development, as well as sustainability, environmental protection and community engagement initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the company's digital transformation, including its AXIOM smart plant project and expanded use of artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Discussions covered future strategic priorities, preparations to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of operations in 2007, and efforts to assess long-term gas supply requirements.

The executive management reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening energy security, achieving sustainable operational and financial performance, and investing in national talent, technology and innovation in support of the UAE's strategic priorities.