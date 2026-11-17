FUJAIRAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, visited the “I Am from the UAE” initiative, organised by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

The initiative brought together more than 150 kindergarten and primary school students, alongside 55 parents, coinciding with the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of ECA.

Organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA under the theme “Every Moment Matters”, the week forms part of the national programmes marking the Year of Family 2026.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood, support children's cognitive, social and cultural development, and provide play-based learning and exploration experiences. It also seeks to instil community values and national identity while strengthening institutional cooperation to create environments that nurture children's abilities.

During her visit, Suhail was introduced to the first edition of “Ramstna”, an educational game developed by the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation to strengthen national identity and preserve Emirati linguistic heritage. Its interactive cards link Modern Standard Arabic vocabulary with Emirati dialect expressions, encouraging parents and grandparents to use local vocabulary with children and pass on cultural traditions across generations.

The initiative also featured educational workshops and interactive activities designed to develop children's skills, stimulate creative thinking and exploration, and strengthen their connection to Emirati heritage, instilling a sense of belonging and national pride from an early age.

Suhail emphasised that investing in early childhood is essential to raising generations capable of contributing to the nation's future. She praised Fujairah's efforts to support children's initiatives and commended the Corporation for organising “I Am from the UAE”, which reflects the commitment of national institutions to nurturing future generations and enriching their educational experiences.

She added that cooperation between government entities helps translate Early Childhood Week's objectives into practical initiatives that benefit children and families and create a supportive environment for children's growth and development.

Eng. Ali Qasim, Director General of the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, praised the Ministry of Family's support for children's initiatives, stressing the importance of cooperation and knowledge exchange with ECA and other national institutions.

He reaffirmed the Corporation's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and using its resources to implement community initiatives that deliver sustainable outcomes aligned with national priorities.

The initiative also introduces children to Emirati vocabulary through “Ramstna”, encouraging parents and grandparents to incorporate local expressions into everyday family conversations.

Its educational workshops and hands-on heritage activities stimulate curiosity and creative thinking, while parental participation helps connect children's learning with family life and supports the transmission of cultural and linguistic heritage across generations.