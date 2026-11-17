DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), an entity under the Dubai Media Council, announced that submissions for the national short film competition ‘Stories of Our Determination’ have closed, following an overwhelming response from citizens and residents of different nationalities. The competition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The response exceeded expectations, with 640 registrations reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for sharing stories of determination, solidarity and hope. Films created using artificial intelligence accounted for more than 200 entries, the highest among the competition categories.

The entries now move into the final evaluation and judging stages, ahead of the selection of 55 films to be screened at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall on 26 November. The screenings, held under the theme ‘55 Years. 55 Films. One Nation.’, will mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad and culminate in an awards ceremony honouring 10 winners.

Launched to celebrate the strength and solidarity of UAE society in the face of recent regional developments, ‘Stories of Our Determination’ invited citizens and residents to share personal accounts of courage, resilience and hope through short films. The initiative also offers emerging filmmakers an opportunity to present their work to wider audiences and gain recognition alongside established professionals.

The initiative reflects the Dubai Media Council’s efforts to broaden community participation in documenting the nation’s experiences through film, while discovering and supporting talent that can contribute to the continued development of Dubai’s film industry. By bringing together filmmakers of different ages and backgrounds, the initiative seeks to preserve stories that reflect the unity of UAE society and the experiences that have shaped its people.

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at the Dubai Media Council, said: “Talent is the foundation of any industry, and discovering it early is central to building Dubai’s film sector. ‘Stories of Our Determination’ has enabled us to discover a distinguished pool of young talent with the potential to pursue professional filmmaking in the future, and we look forward to supporting them as they take their first steps.”

He added: “We are committed to making this competition a gateway for emerging filmmakers to enter the industry, strengthening Dubai’s position as a destination for film production across the region and the world.”

Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said, "The wide participation in ‘Stories of Our Determination’, across nationalities and categories, reflects the spirit of unity that brings UAE society together around one purpose: celebrating this nation.”

He added, "The films bear witness to a society that has emerged from recent regional developments, stronger, more cohesive and more steadfast in its belief in the country. The passion, sense of belonging and genuine love for the UAE and its leadership that we witnessed were extraordinary by any measure. They affirm that the story of the UAE is written by everyone who lives here.”

A seven-member jury comprising leading figures from cinema, media, screenwriting, production and the arts will select the winning films. The jury includes Ali Jaber, Advisor at Dubai Media Council and Dean of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai; and Nujoom Alghanem, an Emirati poet, artist and filmmaker and co-founder of Nahar Productions. Alghanem has directed more than 20 films, received the Pride of the UAE Medal in 2018 and represented the UAE at the Venice Biennale in 2019.

The panel also includes Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission; and Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, an Emirati screenwriter whose work includes the award-winning film Sabeel, which received the Best Screenplay award at the 2011 Gulf Film Festival.

Other members are Jax Dyer, an executive producer and production supervisor with more than 36 years of experience, whose credits include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol; Ammar Galal, director, producer, writer and founder of thirty ten films, whose work has premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received the Grand Prize at HollyShorts, qualifying for Oscar consideration; and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, an actor in Hindi cinema and theatre, known for his roles in Raanjhanaa, Raees and Article 15.

Following the close of submissions on 10 November, entries underwent technical evaluation, eligibility checks and preliminary selection to determine the films to be presented to the jury.

The judging panel will review the shortlisted films between 16 and 20 November to select 55 films for the official screening programme.

The 55 selected films will be screened at Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall on 26 November, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with the awards ceremony also taking place during the event.

The competition features 10 awards across five categories: Best Fiction Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animated Film, Best AI Film and the Special Jury Award. Five awards are dedicated to students at different educational levels, recognising young talent alongside professional filmmakers.

To encourage participation from across the community, the competition was open to individuals with no previous filmmaking experience and did not require professional equipment. Participants could submit completed films of up to five minutes, produced using smartphones, cameras, animation, artificial intelligence or a combination of techniques.

Entries could take the form of fiction, documentary, experimental or hybrid films, exploring four national themes: ‘Those Who Protected Us’, ‘One Nation, Many Communities’, ‘Life Continued’ and ‘Stronger Toward the Future’.

The screenings will be open to the public, subject to prior registration, while attendance at the awards ceremony will be by invitation only. The event will offer participants an opportunity to see their films presented on the big screen, bringing stories from across the community to cinema audiences.

The Dubai Films and Games Commission will organise the film screenings, while Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, will organise the awards ceremony as part of the National Month celebrations in Dubai.

The Dubai Media Council will include the 55 selected films in a permanent national archive, preserving the stories of determination, solidarity and resilience shared by citizens and residents during recent regional developments.