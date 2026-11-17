ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the team responsible for organising the UAE Annual Government Meetings.

During the meeting, His Highness thanked the team for their efforts in ensuring the success of the annual event, which has become an important national forum for reviewing the country’s progress and planning for the future. He highlighted the UAE’s achievements in building an effective government that continues to evolve and innovate.

His Highness the President emphasised the importance of teamwork, noting that the Annual Government Meetings demonstrated the strong culture of collaboration now established across government institutions.

His Highness expressed his confidence in the team, stressing that investing in the UAE’s people is the best investment in the nation’s future. He wished them continued success.