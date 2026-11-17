ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence today discussed the future of families, digital awareness and innovative approaches to sustainable social development during its opening day in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, the conference focuses on strengthening social cohesion and encouraging community participation.

Held as part of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, the conference brought together officials, experts and specialists to explore social policies, institutional cooperation and the role of technology in addressing future challenges.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of FDF's Board of Trustees and member of the programme's Higher Committee, said the conference reflected the UAE's ambition to develop advanced approaches to social development, placing families at the centre of national priorities.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of FDF and member of the programme's Higher Committee, said the programme, launched in 2011 and now in its eighth edition, recognised outstanding achievements and encouraged the exchange of successful experiences to improve social practices.

The conference featured three panel discussions addressing investment in families, digital awareness and best practices for sustainable social impact.

During the first session, Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, emphasised the importance of proactive, data-driven social policies that strengthen family stability and respond to economic and social changes.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, highlighted the importance of integrated services, smart solutions and expanded education and employment opportunities to strengthen inclusion and independence.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said investing in families meant investing in human and social capital, stressing that strong societies depended on family cohesion as well as economic and technological progress.

The second session examined digital literacy, misinformation and the shared responsibility of institutions in protecting society.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, said digital awareness among young people should be built through knowledge and dialogue rather than restrictions or fear, stressing the importance of cooperation between media, education and cybersecurity institutions.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, warned that cyber threats increasingly targeted public awareness through misinformation, social engineering and artificial intelligence, calling for stronger digital literacy and proactive protection.

The third session showcased initiatives promoting innovation, community participation and sustainable impact.

The Future Youth Association presented the “Ibtisama” initiative as an example of how youth-led ideas and volunteerism could deliver lasting benefits to communities.

The opening day also featured three specialised workshops covering artificial intelligence in entrepreneurship, digital security and community awareness.

The conference continues on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on translating ideas and expertise into practical solutions that strengthen social cohesion and sustainable development.