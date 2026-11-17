AUCKLAND, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a remarkable global achievement that further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leader in innovation and the advancement of the food industry, Sharjah Food Establishment “Ektifa”, represented by Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory, has secured two prestigious accolades at the 2026 International Dairy Federation (IDF) Dairy Innovation Awards, held during the World Dairy Summit in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ektifa was recognised in two major categories. The first award, for Innovation in Animal Care on the Farm, was presented for the “Meliha Dairy Farm Integrated Precision Animal Care and Climate Resilience System”, implemented at Meliha Dairy Farm. The second, for Sustainable Innovation in Dairy Processing Operations, recognised the “Sustainable Innovation in Meliha Dairy Processing Operations” project, implemented at Meliha Dairy Factory.

The dual achievement places EKTIFA among the world's leading innovators in the dairy sector, distinguishing it from 182 participating companies and institutions representing 23 countries worldwide.

This double victory marks a historic milestone, making EKTIFA the first institution from the Middle East to win these two international awards. It reflects the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continued commitment to developing a sustainable food system and establishing a leading model for the production of pure organic dairy products. It also demonstrates how advanced agricultural and livestock projects can thrive and achieve global excellence in the heart of a desert environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Sharjah Food Establishment “Ektifa”, said: “This international recognition reflects the outstanding capabilities of the Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory ecosystem and its success in adopting innovative solutions and sustainable practices. It demonstrates how EKTIFA’s achievements have progressed beyond regional recognition to establish a globally recognised model for the advancement of the dairy industry.”

He added: “This success underscores the leadership of the integrated Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory ecosystem and the synergy between its various components, from farm operations to processing facilities and retail outlets. It represents a comprehensive production model built on innovation, sustainability and the highest international quality standards.”

He further highlighted that, despite being established less than three years ago, Meliha Dairy Farm has achieved remarkable milestones in a relatively short period, firmly establishing its presence on the global dairy industry map.

These achievements began with its recognition by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest farm specialising in the breeding of A2A2 dairy cattle, followed by a series of prestigious international awards for innovation and sustainability.

He noted that these accomplishments reflect the farm’s operational excellence and its adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions in livestock care and sustainable production, positioning it as an advanced model for integrated agricultural and livestock projects.

He emphasised that the significance of this achievement extends beyond the number of awards received by Ektifa, highlighting the highly competitive nature of the international awards, the rigorous assessment criteria and the distinct disciplines represented in the competition.

“Winning a single international award in a specialised industrial sector is a significant accomplishment. Securing two independent awards in the same edition, however, demonstrates advanced innovation capabilities across two distinct fields, each presenting its own technical, scientific and operational challenges, as well as its own specific evaluation criteria. This recognition reflects the diversity of EKTIFA’s innovation ecosystem and its ability to compete and excel on the global stage,” he said.

The two international awards won by Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory reaffirm Ektifa’s commitment to advancing an innovative and sustainable food production ecosystem aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through the adoption of production practices designed to address climate challenges and enhance resource efficiency, EKTIFA continues to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the food sector while reinforcing Sharjah’s, and the UAE’s, position as a global leader in innovation and sustainable food production.

It is worth noting that the International Dairy Federation’s Innovation Awards are based on five key evaluation criteria: the originality of the innovation and its added value to the industry; its scalability and potential for wider application; the strength of partnerships and stakeholder collaboration; its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; and the supporting evidence and data demonstrating the innovation’s outcomes and impact.