DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has partnered with Positive Zero on a new solar power initiative to enhance its sustainability efforts through investing in solar energy. The occasion was celebrated at a ceremony at the flydubai Campus in Dubai, including senior leaders from the airline and Positive Zero. The initiative at flydubai’s Campus in Dubai will save 1,169 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, in line with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

The 1,113 kWp project at the airline’s Campus includes solar car park and rooftop systems installed and operated by Positive Zero. It will generate more than 1.7 GWh of electricity per annum, enough to power 244 homes for an entire year, offsetting 10% of the flydubai Campus’ facilities power usage. Over its 20-year lifetime, the project is expected to generate multimillion dirhams in energy savings.

The solar power initiative is part of flydubai’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes a comprehensive plan towards reducing environmental impacts across its operations and value chain.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said: “We have taken meaningful steps to strengthen our sustainability initiatives, and we are pleased to continue that journey through our partnership with Positive Zero. Over the past few years, we have invested significantly in our Campus and working environment to create a more sustainable and efficient workplace, while also supporting our broader efforts to reduce carbon footprint emissions. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to adopting innovative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future for our operations and community.”

flydubai’s efficient fleet includes 79 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which delivers 14% greater fuel efficiency compared to its predecessors. At the Dubai Airshow 2025, the airline announced new orders for 75 Boeing 737 MAX and 150 Airbus A321neo aircraft, further reinforcing its strategy of maintaining a modern and fuel-efficient fleet.

The airline also invested in its infrastructure, with its Campus certified at the Silver level under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) since 2023. In addition to adopting solar-powered infrastructure, the Campus incorporates intelligent energy management systems, water conservation measures, and ecosystem preservation initiatives, such as planting of Ghaf trees. In 2025, flydubai opened its doors to its new state-of-the-art Flight Training centre, a 38,000 square-foot facility with six simulator bays that achieved LEED Gold certification in 2025.

In 2025, Cirium ranked flydubai among the top 20 most fuel-efficient airlines globally. In 2026, flydubai published its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2025, outlining its five-year sustainability strategy in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy, with a focus on climate-ready operations, environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer of Positive Zero, said: “We are delighted to partner with flydubai, an award-winning airline that consistently demonstrates its commitment to innovation and sustainability. By investing in and adopting distributed solar generation, flydubai now uses clean energy to help power its Campus, reducing operating costs and its carbon footprint. In line with the UAE’s Net Zero agenda, we are pleased to support flydubai’s decarbonisation efforts and advance the aviation industry’s energy transition through sustainable solutions beyond solar.”