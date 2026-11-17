MUSCAT, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, met with Dr. Mohammed bin Said Al Maamari, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, in Muscat.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Muscat Plan Global Forum, held in Muscat on Monday under the theme “From International Commitment to Local Impact: Prevention and Peacebuilding”, with the participation of the UAE

The Omani minister praised the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries and commended the UAE's efforts to promote global peace, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and human fraternity.

Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in religious affairs and exchanging expertise and successful practices to achieve shared objectives and develop innovative services that meet the aspirations of both countries.