SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Abdul Aziz Abdulrahman Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, received Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Director General of Heritage at the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.

The meeting was attended by Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of the Institute, along with several department directors, to discuss preparations for hosting the Kingdom of Bahrain as the guest of honour at the 2027 Sharjah Heritage Days.

The discussion covered the details of Bahrain’s participation, the accompanying programmes and events, and the mechanisms for coordination and cooperation between the two sides. These efforts aim to highlight the richness of Bahrain’s cultural heritage—including its diverse traditional arts and crafts—and to reflect the depth of the historical and cultural ties shared between the two nations. This comes as the Sharjah Heritage Days marks the 24th anniversary of its inception.

Deep-rooted historical ties

Dr Al Musallam emphasised the significance of hosting the Kingdom of Bahrain as the guest of honour at the 2027 Sharjah Heritage Days. He noted the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between the two countries, as well as their shared Gulf heritage, which reflects the authenticity and profound identity of their societies. He further remarked that Bahrain’s participation will serve as a valuable addition to the event, offering an opportunity to showcase the richness of Bahraini heritage, traditional arts, and crafts. It will also foster cultural cooperation and the exchange of expertise, contributing to the preservation of folk heritage and its transmission to future generations.

A distinguished Bahraini participation

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Khalifa expressed his pride in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation as a guest of honor at the 2027 Sharjah Heritage Days—an event that has firmly established itself as a cultural showcase celebrating heritage and cross-cultural dialogue among nations. He noted that this participation reflects the deep, fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as their shared commitment to preserving and highlighting the diversity of the Gulf’s cultural legacy. He further expressed his anticipation for a distinguished Bahraini contribution that will spotlight folk arts, traditional crafts, and authentic customs, while fostering greater cultural and heritage-based cooperation between the two brotherly nations.