LUXOR, Egypt, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Governor of Luxor Eng. Abdel Mottaleb Mamdouh Emara in the Arab Republic of Egypt commended the significant cultural efforts of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting cultural dynamism and strengthening the presence of Arab culture across various nations. He also praised the "Houses of Poetry" initiative—from which the House of Poetry in Luxor emerged—noting that it has become a prominent cultural landmark in Egypt.

This came during a meeting between Governor Emara, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department’s Cultural Affairs Directorate. The meeting took place at the Governor’s office at the Governorate headquarters, ahead of the launch of the 11th edition of the Luxor Arabic Poetry Festival.

Governor Emara emphasised that the cultural exchange between Sharjah and Luxor continues through numerous events and activities that reflect the depth of cultural cooperation between the two sides.

He noted that the House of Poetry in Luxor has laid the foundation for a cultural movement that extends well beyond the borders of the governorate to encompass all of Egypt, serving as a noble cultural mission spread throughout the country.

Furthermore, Governor Emara lauded the cultural role played by the House of Poetry in Luxor, affirming that it has become an active partner in revitalising the cultural landscape of the governorate and enhancing the presence of poetry and literature within its events and creative scene. The Governor of Luxor mentioned that he follows Sharjah TV, expressing his admiration for the cultural projects the Emirate carries out across the Arab world and Africa. He noted that he had watched a programme highlighting a Sharjah-led initiative focused on the memorisation of the Holy Quran in several African nations.

Abdullah Al Owais began his remarks by conveying the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stating, "His Highness has asked me to convey his greetings to you, and to express his gratitude for the care and warm hospitality you have shown us—a level of reception we have come to expect from Egypt and the Governorate of Luxor. Our presence here for the fifteenth time—beginning with the organisation of the Sharjah Forum for Young Arab Poets in 2010, as part of the cultural engagement between Sharjah and Luxor—is a testament to the success of this ongoing cultural journey."

Al Owais also highlighted the "Poetry Houses" (Bayt Al-Shi'r) initiative and the poetry festivals it organises, which have become significant cultural landmarks within the Arab cultural landscape. He emphasised that these initiatives are supported and closely followed by the Ruler of Sharjah, and specifically pointed to the Luxor Festival, the programme of which—rich in cultural events and activities—has received praise from H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

In response to the remarks made by the Governor of Luxor regarding Sharjah’s cultural interest in Africa, Al-Owais explained, "Following the model of the 'Poetry Houses' initiative in the Arab world, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah has sought to extend this cultural movement to African nations by launching the 'Arab Poetry Forums in Africa' initiative. Currently active in nine countries, this project reflects H.H.’s commitment to the Arabic language and his desire to strengthen its presence among Arabic speakers across the African continent."

Regarding the current edition of the Luxor Festival, Al-Owais highlighted that hosting poets from 21 Egyptian governorates is a significant cultural achievement for the Luxor Poetry House. He noted that the institution has successfully reached creative individuals from across the country, nurtured their poetic endeavors, helped refine their talents, and elevated the quality of their creative output.

Al-Owais remarked that the Luxor Poetry House serves as a national hub for poetry in Egypt, given the extensive cultural work it has undertaken since its inception. He emphasised that the festival stands as clear evidence of this vital cultural endeavor and the significant impact it has made on the Egyptian poetic landscape.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Owais presented the Governor of Luxor with a copy of the November issue of Sharjah Cultural magazine, which features an image of the city of Luxor on its cover—a tribute to the festival’s latest edition.