ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent cables of congratulation to H.H. Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on his return to Kuwait following the successful completion of medical examinations, wishing him continued good health and well-being.

The cables were sent by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses, the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, also sent similar cables of congratulation to the Emir of Kuwait.